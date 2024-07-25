Buffalo Bills training camp: WR Curtis Samuel stands out on day two

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was featured early and often during the 11-on-11 portions of day two of Buffalo Bills training camp on Thursday.

Samuel made several nice plays, highlighted by a gorgeous pass from Josh Allen late in practice. Allen fit a ball between two defenders to hit Samuel, who beat great coverage on one of the final plays of the day.

While Samuel had the most impressive day on offense, wide receiver Mack Hollins also made some nice plays. Hollins has had a strong start to camp and his peers have sung his praise at every opportunity. While he’s often overlooked, in my mind, Hollins is a lock to make the team.

Other notes from day two of camp:

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot could have a bigger role on defense than originally expected. He got some work in with the first-team defense during day two.

Safeties Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop also got some snaps with the first-team defense after Damar Hamlin received those snaps on Wednesday. While there is plenty of time for this to change, it appears Edwards and Taylor Rapp have the inside track on the starting safety jobs.

Both wide receiver Keon Coleman and running back Ray Davis had rookie moments during day two of camp. Davis bobbled a pitch from Allen that would’ve been a fumble. Coleman had a ball hit his hands and pop out as he was beginning to turn upfield. It was too close to call from the naked eye if the play would’ve been an incomplete pass or fumble.

The Bills are REALLY celebrating every big play on both sides of the ball. I realize how this may seem insignificant, but even offensive coordinator Joe Brady pointed out that the team is going out of the way to really make it a point to celebrate the day-to-day wins and big plays. With so many new faces, maybe this is the team's way of trying to bring the group closer together.

Social media highlights from day two of training camp:

Bills Training Camp Day 2



Josh Allen and his WR's dialing in here at SJFU#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/XTYcT4oiZ4 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 25, 2024

