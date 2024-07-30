Buffalo Bills training camp: Von Miller continues to stack good practices

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — After Tuesday's training camp practice, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said two words that should excite every Bills fan, "40's back!"

Of course, Dawkins was talking about teammate and Super Bowl champion edge rusher Von Miller. This isn't the first time we've mentioned Miller stringing together some good practices. However, on Tuesday, Miller put in quite the day on defense.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady told reporters today that it was a "3rd and Long Day" for the Bills offense and in his words, Miller was going to get 30+ rushes against Bills offensive linemen.

So aside from Miller who and what stood out on day six of camp?



It was good to once again see Tyrell Shavers put in another solid practice where he got multiple reps with Josh Allen and the rest of the starting offense. Over the last two days, we heard from both Brady and head coach Sean McDermott who used the word "consistent" to describe Shavers and his day-to-day approach. He's still got an uphill battle to earn a roster spot but he's certainly trending in the right direction.

Being that it was "3rd and Long Day" for the offense we got to see not just Miller but the rest of the Bills defense pin their ears back and try to force pressure on Josh Allen and the rest of the QBs. Ed Oliver looked right where you'd expect him to for a guy who's made continual strides to prove his worth. The more I see from him, the more impressed I get as it becomes clear he's jumping to that next level of "game changer" status.

It appears under Brady's offense, Josh Allen is getting better at doing "boring" things better. Now what do I mean by that? Well we all know Allen is a freak that can make magic happen at any given moment. But to reduce some of those costly mistakes we've seen him make in games I think it's important he continues to simplify his game when need be. Make the simple check-down throws, and hit the guys running the short five-yard drag/hitch routes to move the ball down the field. You have to let Josh be Josh and live by the intangibles he brings as a quarterback but this offense can build consistency if he is willing to be a bit more "boring" at times.

Just as practice started today the Bills announced they've signed 15-year veteran safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal. This brings needed depth to the position group following the hamstring injury sustained by Mike Edwards on Monday and he is considered week-to-week.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson was transported to a local hospital after practice after suffering a "heat-related" injury per the the Buffalo Bills. Shortly after practice, the team's public relations page posted this update on X.

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson is currently recovering in a local hospital after suffering heat related illness symptoms after today’s practice. The Bills medical team, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott spoke with Alec by phone a short time ago and he was in good spirits.… — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) July 30, 2024

Below you can hear from Dawkins, Brady, McDermott and Shavers on the young wide receiver earning a bigger role. 'I do belong': Don't sleep on Tyrell Shavers; Buffalo Bills WR earning a bigger role

