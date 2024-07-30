'I do belong': Don't sleep on Tyrell Shavers; Buffalo Bills WR earning a bigger role

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is exactly where he's supposed to be.

"I do belong is one thing I've learned," Shavers said after a strong first week of training camp. "I do belong, I just need to stay patient and stay on the grind because as soon as you stop working at this level that's when you're out the door.

Shavers, who turns 25 next month, has not had a common path to the NFL. A native of Texas, Shavers started his college career at Alabama. After three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Shavers transferred to Mississippi State, where he played just one season. He then went to San Diego State, where he was a solid contributor on offense and a special teams standout.

His strong season with the Aztecs led to a deal with the Bills an undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and earned a futures contract in late January.

"He's grown...a lot," Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "He's becoming his own person. And watching a young guy come in and not really play yet but work hard, and not really get his chance yet, but now he's getting his chance and he's taking full advantage of it."

"I've been very impressed," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Shavers. "Even if you go back to his rookie season, he is so consistent, even when he wasn't playing with his approach."

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady also used the word consistent to describe the wide receiver climbing the depth chart through the first six camp practices.

"He is very accountable and he has a responsibility in the offense," Brady said. "You can move him around, he can play all positions, and he always knows what he's going to do. He's had some opportunities here and he's made the most of them."

So far, so good for Shavers, but he's not satisfied yet.

"It means everything, honestly," Shavers said. "A lot of guys never really gave me a chance, but I'm here now and looking to take advantage of the opportunity and what's given."

Bove's Take:

If camp ended after six days, Shavers would be the front-runner to win the sixth wide receiver job. He brings the size and speed the Bills are looking for with plenty of untapped potential.

Any time a receiver is getting work with Josh Allen it's intentional, and Shavers has spent time with the first-team offense for the last three days. If Shavers can continue to produce in the preseason he has a chance to make the team and even get some snaps once the regular season rolls around.