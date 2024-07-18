Buffalo Bills Training Camp Preview: Wide receivers eager to silence narrative, work with Josh Allen

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — You’ve heard it perhaps 100 times by now and you’re about to hear it again, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room is a whole lot different than it was 365 days ago.

"At the end of the day, there’s only one guy in that receiver room that has caught a ball from Josh (Allen) in a game," Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady told reporters during OTA's.

You don't need Brady to tell you, but he’s right. Only Khalil Shakir has caught a pass from Allen in a game compared to the new faces that made their way to Western New York this offseason.

One of those guys is Marquez Valdes-Scantling who knows his fellow receivers are eager to silence some of those offseason narratives that this receiving core can't match those high standards from seasons prior.

“You can say that about any NFL wide receiver room, they don’t have this guy or that guy," Scantling said during OTA's. "There’s dogs in every room, there’s talented guys in every room and it’s all about the situation that you’re put in.”

One of the strengths of the wide receiver room is the amount of NFL experience shared among them and that will be crucial for rookie wideout Keon Coleman.

“I thought he could run routes pretty well and then again you put him into a room with Mack (Hollins), MVS, Khalil, Curtis, and some other guys that we got," added Allen. "Being able to learn from those guys who have experience around the league that’s the fun part."

If you take this new receiving talent and combine it with Allen’s play-making abilities then it becomes hard to believe the growing pains will be a long-term problem for the Bills offense and its receivers.

“At the end of the day for the longest time when you had to play the Buffalo Bills you had to worry about Stefon Diggs. And that is different now but you also had to worry about Josh Allen," added Brady. "It’s a quarterback-driven league and fortunately, we still have him so our offense will run through him.”

Buffalo Bills training camp begins Wednesday, July 24th at St. John Fisher University