Buffalo Bills training camp opens on July 24; here is what you need to know if you plan on attending

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The start of Buffalo Bills training camp 2024 is one week away. The hometown team will kick off its 23rd year of summer practices at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York starting on July 24.



There are 10 open practices for fans at St. John Fisher in 2024

The first open practice at St. John Fisher is scheduled for July 24 at 9:45 a.m.

Tickets for practices at St. John Fisher were free but distributed through a lottery system. All have been distributed and claimed.

Free tickets remain for the "Return of The Blue and Red" practice held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on August 2. The practice runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Adrian Kraus/AP FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field before practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Allen has become accustomed to having his public life picked over and documented with his star status in Buffalo and beyond showing no signs of cresting. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Bills Practice schedule at St. John Fisher



July 24, 9:45 a.m.

July 25, 9:45 a.m.

July 26, 9:45 a.m.

July 28, 9:45 a.m.

July 29, 9:45 a.m.

July 30, 9:45 a.m.

August 1, 9:45 a.m.

August 4, 11:45 a.m.

August 7, 9:45 a.m.

August 8, 9:45 a.m.

Adrian Kraus/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Parking at St. John Fisher

There is no "on campus" parking for practices at St. John Fisher. Bills fans can take a shuttle to the entrance of Training Camp for $1. All shuttles are accessible to guests with disabilities. Shuttles begin for all practices at 8:30 a.m., except for the August 4 practice. Shuttle service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on that day.

Designated Shuttle Lots

Fans can access the training camp shuttles by parking at:



Mendon High School, 472 Mendon Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534

Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland St, Pittsford, NY 14534

Barker Road Middle School (overflow lot), 75 Barker Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534

Return of The Blue and Red at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park

If you missed securing tickets for training camp practices in Pittsford the annual "Return of The Blue and Red" event might be your best bet to catch the Buffalo Bills during their summer workouts.

Tickets are complimentary and available online only. Ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability.

Joshua Bessex/AP Fans watch Buffalo Bills practice at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Parking lots open at 3 p.m. Parking is $5 with proceeds benefitting the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Practice from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.