Buffalo Bills training camp opens on July 24; here is what you need to know if you plan on attending

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The start of Buffalo Bills training camp 2024 is one week away. The hometown team will kick off its 23rd year of summer practices at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York starting on July 24.
- There are 10 open practices for fans at St. John Fisher in 2024
- The first open practice at St. John Fisher is scheduled for July 24 at 9:45 a.m.
- Tickets for practices at St. John Fisher were free but distributed through a lottery system. All have been distributed and claimed.
- Free tickets remain for the "Return of The Blue and Red" practice held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on August 2. The practice runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bills Practice schedule at St. John Fisher
- July 24, 9:45 a.m.
- July 25, 9:45 a.m.
- July 26, 9:45 a.m.
- July 28, 9:45 a.m.
- July 29, 9:45 a.m.
- July 30, 9:45 a.m.
- August 1, 9:45 a.m.
- August 4, 11:45 a.m.
- August 7, 9:45 a.m.
- August 8, 9:45 a.m.
Parking at St. John Fisher
There is no "on campus" parking for practices at St. John Fisher. Bills fans can take a shuttle to the entrance of Training Camp for $1. All shuttles are accessible to guests with disabilities. Shuttles begin for all practices at 8:30 a.m., except for the August 4 practice. Shuttle service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on that day.
Designated Shuttle Lots
Fans can access the training camp shuttles by parking at:
- Mendon High School, 472 Mendon Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534
- Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland St, Pittsford, NY 14534
- Barker Road Middle School (overflow lot), 75 Barker Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534
Return of The Blue and Red at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park
If you missed securing tickets for training camp practices in Pittsford the annual "Return of The Blue and Red" event might be your best bet to catch the Buffalo Bills during their summer workouts.
Tickets are complimentary and available online only. Ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability.
- Parking lots open at 3 p.m. Parking is $5 with proceeds benefitting the Buffalo Bills Foundation.
- Gates open at 4 p.m.
- Practice from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
We spoke with Bills fans ahead of the start of training camp to get their expectations for the 2024 season. You can watch the video below.