Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Monday, August 9

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field Monday for another day of training camp.

This was the team's first practice since Saturday when more than 18,000 fans attended, they had a day off Sunday.

Monday's practice was also the first practice of a 2021 game week as the Bills are set to play the Detroit Lions Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the team's preseason opener.

A few players, including WR Stefon Diggs and LB Matt Milano, missed practice.

The following players missed #Bills practice today:



Stefon Diggs (knee)

Matt Milano (mouth)

Jon Feliciano (non-Covid illness)

Tommy Doyle (non-Covid illness)

Mitch Morse (rest)

Vernon Butler (concussion)

Forrest Lamp (calf)

Christian Wade (shoulder) — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 9, 2021

Although Diggs did not practice, he was still on the field and coaching some of the other players.

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins also made his first training camp appearance. He didn't practice, as he hasn't been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but he was out to the side with teammates.

One of the things that has stood out during training camp is the depth the Bills have on the defensive line. That means there will be some tough decisions to be made by the front office when putting together the 53-man roster.

"Yeah I think everyone understands the business and kind of does that counting game but we're so early on and there are preseason games left to be played and you just need to put your best foot forward every day," said defensive lineman Harrison Phillips.

Defensive lineman Justin Zimmer said you can't worry about where or when you're playing, you just have to go out and make plays.

"If you get caught up in the numbers and worry about where you're playing and when you're getting reps and all that, I learned a while back, when you're in there, make some plays, and everything else will play out so don't worry about the numbers, they'll take care of themselves," said Zimmer.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada joined the Bills in March and has played in 42 games in his NFL career, all with the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Obada was part of the International Player Pathway Program in 2017 and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. He was the first player from the program to make the 53-man rosters of a team in 2018.

"They're dogs....absolute dogs....it's going to be a race to the quarterback, honestly, I've got my work cut out for me," said Obada.

You can hear Obada's full thoughts following Monday's practice above.