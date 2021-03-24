Buffalo Bills agree to terms on one-year contract with DE Efe Obada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday the team has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defensive end Efe Obada.

The 28-year-old Obada has played in 42 career NFL games, all with the Carolina Panthers.

In 2020 Obada played in 16 games and recorded 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Obada was part of the International Player Pathway Program in 2017 and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. He was the first player from the program to make the 53-man rosters of a team in 2018.

Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with DE Efe Obada (pronounced EF-ay OH-bah-dah). pic.twitter.com/iEFc8D9Un0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 24, 2021

ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday that the Bills converted Tre'Davious White's base salary into a signing bonus for the 2021 season, creating nearly $8 million in cap space.