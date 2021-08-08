Watch
More than 18,000 Bills fans attend training camp in Orchard Park on Saturday

Joshua Bessex/AP
Billy Buffalo throws shirt to fans during Buffalo Bills practice at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 08:19:22-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that over 18,000 fans attended training camp on Saturday.

Fans spent their time watching their favorite players and gave Josh Allen a big standing ovation after the Bills quarterback signed a 6-year, $258 million contract to stay in Buffalo through 2028.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed an entire box of footballs and threw them to fans in the stands.

The Bills play their first preseason game on Friday in Detroit against the Lions.

The first preseason game in Orchard Park is Saturday, August 28 against the Green Bay Packers.

