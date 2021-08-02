Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Five

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills hit the field for the fifth day of training camp Monday.

The team practiced in front of around 15,000 fans Saturday at Highmark Stadium, the first training camp practice of 2021 that was open to the public. It was also the first time fans were in attendance at training camp since 2019.

The team had Sunday off and Monday they were back on the practice field. The team picked up right where it left off according to 7 Eyewitness Sports' Matt Bové. The offense was the star of training camp last week and that trend continued Monday.

Josh Allen and the offense were damn near unstoppable today. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 2, 2021

Bills rookie defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau has had a strong start to camp and recorded another sack today for the defense.

Greg Rousseau also had another sack today. He’s been impressive early on. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 2, 2021

Bills offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins and started camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Boettger was at practice Monday but did not participate. He was off to the side working out and stretching.

Day four of camp also brought us some insight from Bills running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Position battles are a part of training camp every year but for the two running backs they're taking a team-first approach and not worrying about who gets the starting duties.

"Of course, everyone wants the ball, you know what I'm saying? But at the end of the day, you've got to look at the bigger picture....If I'm getting the ball, I'm getting the ball. If I'm not, I'm not. I've still got to play my part, that's what it comes down to," said Singletary.

"I did a lot of good things last year and I did things I wasn't so happy about last year so I'm definitely going to take all those things and mash them together and put them all together and overall just put better out and try and help the team get over the hump," said Moss.

Each practice to this point has been without pads, the team will put the pads on for day six of training camp Tuesday.