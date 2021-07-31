Fans able to attend Buffalo Bills training camp for first time in two years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in two years, Buffalo Bills fans will finally be able to attend training camp.

In recent years, training camp was held at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, but for the second straight year, Bills training camp is taking place in Orchard Park.

Let’s Go #Bills -Who’s headed to the stadium today? See you there. — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) July 31, 2021

If you're planning to head to training camp, be aware that Abbott Road is closed, and adjust your route accordingly.

Practice begins at 10 a.m.