Fans able to attend Buffalo Bills training camp for first time in two years

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a selfie with fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jul 31, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in two years, Buffalo Bills fans will finally be able to attend training camp.

In recent years, training camp was held at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, but for the second straight year, Bills training camp is taking place in Orchard Park.

If you're planning to head to training camp, be aware that Abbott Road is closed, and adjust your route accordingly.

Practice begins at 10 a.m.

