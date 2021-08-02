Bills backfield carrying "team-first" mentality into 2021 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to the Buffalo Bills backfield, there's no selfishness. Instead, there's a team-first mentality.

"At the end of the day, you've got to look at the bigger picture," third-year back Devin Singletary said. "If I'm getting the ball, I'm getting the ball. If I'm not, I'm not. I've still got to play my part. That's what it comes down to."

"If he's the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, fine. If I'm the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, fine," second-year back Zack Moss added. "So either way, we know what the end goal is and we just want to help this team get better every day."

Singletary and Moss split time during the 2020 season but as a unit, struggled to be consistent. Neither running back surpassed 100 rushing yards in a single game.

"This year is about finding ways to get better and using it to basically get to the ultimate goal," Singletary said. "We all know where we want to be, so that's what it comes down to."

When it comes to the running back position, the Bills staff don't consider either back as "RB1". Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll goes by the "hot hand" approach. Whoever's having the best game on any given day will get more carries and opportunities to build off their success.

The two running backs are okay with that and understand it's all about performing as one.

"The competition part - we're just competitors. We mesh automatically," Moss said about he and Singletary. "We're not trying to outdo each other. We come together and work."

And that includes the others in the backfield in Antonio Williams, Christian Wade, Taiwan Jones, and newcomer Matt Breida - who brings speed and a veteran presence.

"Just talking to him - it could be something small about how I'm catching the ball or something he sees that I could've done on the run, he's definitely been good in that way and always brings in good energy as well," Singletary said.

"He has a lot of tips for us on and off the field," Moss added. "Having a guy like that who's vocal has really brought our group together a lot more than last year."