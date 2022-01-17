Buffalo Bills to take on Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — For the second straight season the Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, as the teams will meet at Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional round at 6:30 Sunday night.

The Bills advanced to the divisional round with a convincing and dominant win over the New England Patriots in Orchard Park by a score of 47-17.

The Chiefs advanced to the divisional round with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday night.

The Bills and the Chiefs played against each other earlier this season with the Bills winning 38-20 in Kansas City.

In that game, Josh Allen threw 315 passing yards and three touchdown passes while rushing for 59 yards and adding one touchdown.

Last season the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship Game by a score of 38-24.

The Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl for the last two seasons, while the Bills haven't played in the Super Bowl since they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in 1994.