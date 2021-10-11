Bills roll Chiefs 38-20 after lightning delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — All week long, the Bills said the Chiefs game was the most important one simply because it was the next one. Buffalo certainly brought its A-game in a 38-20 win on the road in Arrowhead.

Buffalo took a 24-13 lead into the locker room, but they stayed there for over an hour. A lightning delay in Kansas City prolonged the start of the second half until about 11:15 p.m.

Josh Allen threw 15 of 26 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He added another score on the ground and led the Bills in rushing yards, as well. The last touchdown for Buffalo was a Micah Hyde interception returned for a touchdown.

The Bills (4-1) have a two game lead on the rest of the AFC East. With the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand, they have a three game lead on the Chiefs (2-3). Buffalo is on the road again next week to face the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. The game can be viewed on 7ABC.