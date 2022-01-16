Buffalo Bills defeat hated rival New England Patriots 47-17 in chilly wild card game in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen threw five touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 47-17 in the wild card game in a chilly Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Here's how they got there.

First Quarter: Bills 14-0 Patriots

Josh Allen threw an incredible touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception to Micah Hyde to end the Patriots drive.

Once again Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to extend Buffalo's lead to 14.

Second Quarter: Bills 27-3 Patriots

The Patriots can't convert on third down and punt to the Bills.

Devin Singletary rushed for a touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 20, but Tyler Bass missed the extra point to extend the lead.

The Bills prevent the Patriots from advancing further down field and they're forced to punt.

Devin Singletary rushed for another touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 27-0.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk got New England on the board with a field goal before the end of the half.

Third Quarter: Bills 33-10 Patriots

Mac Jones threw his second interception of the game, this time to Levi Wallace to give the Bills the ball back.

Josh Allen threw a dart to Emmanuel Sanders for the touchdown but Tyler Bass missed another extra point to keep the lead at 30.

Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne to cut the Bills lead.

Fourth Quarter: Bills 47-17 Patriots.

Josh Allen threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, this time to Gabriel Davis to extend the Bills lead.

The Patriots can't get anything going on offense and are forced to punt.

Josh Allen threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game, this time to offensive lineman Tommy Doyle to extend the lead even more.

Mac Jones threw another touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne to cut the Bills lead.