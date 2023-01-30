Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Rodger Saffold named to 2023 Pro Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Rodger Saffold have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Knox will be appearing in his first career Pro Bowl, replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who is unable to participate due to the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl. Knox is the first Bills tight end to be named to the Pro Bowl since Paul Costa in 1966.

Dawkins and Saffold will appear in the Pro Bowl for the second time in their careers. Dawkins will replace Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown who cannot participate due to the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl. Saffold will replace

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson who cannot participate due to injury.

Knox, Dawkins and Saffold will join their Bills teammates Matt Milano, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer who were previously named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Eight members of the Bills are now headed to the Pro Bowl, the most since 1992 according to Buffalo Bills PR.

Milano, Knox, Dawkins and Saffold were originally announced as alternates and were named to the Pro Bowl as replacements.

The other players designated as alternates include:

1st Alternate: Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

2nd Alternate: Tyler Bass (K)

3rd Alternate: Tyler Matakevich (LB/ST), Reid Ferguson (LS), Reggie Gilliam (FB)

4th Alternate: Greg Rousseau (DE), Ed Oliver (DT)

5th Alternate: Siran Neal (CB/ST)

The Pro Bowl will take place on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.