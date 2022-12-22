Watch Now
Allen, Diggs among four Bills selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

Morse, Poyer also selected, along with alternates
Posted at 10:31 PM, Dec 21, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer will represent the Buffalo Bills as selected players to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

The league also has named several Bills players' as "alternates" for this year's Pro Bowl.

1st Alternate: Dion Dawkins (T), Dawson Knox (TE), Matt Milano (LB), Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

2nd Alternate: Rodger Saffold (G), Tyler Bass (K)

3rd Alternate: Tyler Matakevich (LB/ST), Reid Ferguson (LS), Reggie Gilliam (FB)

4th Alternate: Greg Rousseau (DE), Ed Oliver (DT)

5th Alternate: Siran Neal (CB/ST)

This year's Pro Bowl will take place Sunday, February 5th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

