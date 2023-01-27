Watch Now
Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano named to 2023 Pro Bowl, replacing injured Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Adrian Kraus/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the second quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:33:22-05

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, replacing injured Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt.

This marks Milano's first career Pro Bowl selection, he was previously named a first alternate. Earlier this month the Associated Press announced its 2022 NFL All-Pro Team and Milano was named first-team All-Pro, also for the first time in his career.

Milano played in 15 games during the regular season and had 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions two fumble recoveries. In Week 11 Milano was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns. He had 12 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.

Milano's teammates Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse and Jordan Poyer were previously named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Other alternates include:

1st Alternate: Dion Dawkins (T), Dawson Knox (TE), Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

2nd Alternate: Rodger Saffold (G), Tyler Bass (K)

3rd Alternate: Tyler Matakevich (LB/ST), Reid Ferguson (LS), Reggie Gilliam (FB)

4th Alternate: Greg Rousseau (DE), Ed Oliver (DT)

5th Alternate: Siran Neal (CB/ST)

The Pro Bowl will take place on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

