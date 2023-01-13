Watch Now
Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano named first-team All-Pro by the AP, WR Stefon Diggs named second-team All-Pro

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs on the field during the second half an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 13:39:03-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Associated Press announced its 2022 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano was named first-team All-Pro and wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named second-team All-Pro.

Milano played in 15 games during the regular season and had 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions two fumble recoveries. In Week 11 Milano was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns. He had 12 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery. This is the first time in his career he has been named an All-Pro.

Diggs played in 16 games during the regular season and had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. This is the second time he has been named an All-Pro, he was named first-team All-Pro in 2020.

The Bills are set to play the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

