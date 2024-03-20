Buffalo Bills sign safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal as the team continues to build its secondary.

Signed S Mike Edwards to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/An1WKMrM9S — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 20, 2024

Edwards is a five-year veteran and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs.

Across those five seasons, he has played in 75 games with 235 tackles, eight interceptions five fumble recoveries and three sacks.

The Cincinnati native said he's eager to join the Bills, where the standard has been high because of veterans like Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

"Those guys set the standard," said Edwards.

Edwards fills a need at the safety position after the Bills released Jordan Poyer, who has now signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills releasing all-pro safety Jordan Poyer

The Bills also previously reached an agreement with safety Taylor Rapp on a three-year extension.