Former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer to sign one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) waves after a play, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 19:06:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It didn't take long for former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer to find a new home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Poyer will sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins were one of the teams that drew interest at the end of last season when Poyer briefly tested the open market before signing a two-year deal to return to the Bills.

The Bills cut Poyer last week, a move that Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported would save the team a little over $4.9 million on the 2024 cap.

In seven seasons with the Bills, Poyer totaled 682 tackles, 22 interceptions, 11 sacks, and eight forced fumbles. In 2021 he was named first-team All-Pro and in 2022 he was named to the Pro Bowl.

