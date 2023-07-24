Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season due to knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Sports has confirmed that Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hines was sitting stationary on a jet ski when he was struck by another rider and suffered the injury.

The Bills acquired Hines from the Indianapolis Colts last season in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

Hines played in nine games with the Bills after the trade and primarily served as a kick and punt returner.

He had 16 punt returns for 153 yards and 19 kick returns for 554 yards and two touchdowns. Those two touchdowns came in Week 18, the first game the Bills played after their teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and returned another kickoff in the third quarter 101 yards for a touchdown. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

He was expected to serve as the team's primary returner this season.