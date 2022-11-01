Buffalo Bills acquire RB Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts, Zack Moss headed to Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.

In exchange, the Colts will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

Hines was drafted in the fourth round, 104th overall, by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 72 games in his NFL career and has 300 rushing attempts for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to 235 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns.

Moss was drafted in the third round, 86th overall, by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 31 games in his NFL career and has 225 rushing attempts for 917 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.