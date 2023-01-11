Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots.

Before the game started the Bills showed support for their teammate, Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 2.

Once the game started, Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. The stadium erupted and players and staff on the Bills sideline were visibly emotional.

Josh Allen broke down when talking about the kick return TD to start today's game #BillsMafia #PrayForDamar pic.twitter.com/py2v6lVjvZ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 8, 2023

According to Buffalo Bills PR, it was just the second time in Bills history that a player returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The first and only other time was Terrence McGee in December 2004. In addition, it was the Bills first kickoff return touchdown since October 2020.

Later in the game, with about 7 minutes left in the third quarter, the Patriots took the lead 17-14. The kickoff that followed was returned by Hines 101 yards for a touchdown, his second of the day.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Hines became the first player since Leon Washington in 2010 to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in a single game. He is the 11th player in NFL history to do so and the first Bill to ever do it.

The Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.