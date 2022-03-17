Watch
Buffalo Bills release wide receiver Cole Beasley

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 12:28:30-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released wide receiver Cole Beasley.

The team made the announcement through its PR account on Thursday afternoon. Beasley spent three seasons with the team and was entering the final year of his contract.

A league source confirmed to 7 ABC on March 4 that GM Brandon Beane gave Beasley permission to seek a trade. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

When speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month Beane was asked if Beasley would be back next season and responded with the following:

"We're going to have some tough decisions to make across the roster," said Beane. "Again, whether they're cuts, restructures, extensions, we're going to look at a lot of areas with a lot of these guys moving forward, but nothing has really changed from that standpoint."

Beasley, 32, had 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown in 2021. While he matched his reception total from 2020, Beasley saw his touchdown and yardage totals both slip this past season.

Beasley was set to enter the final season of a four-year deal with the Bills and according to Spotrac.com was set to have a cap hit of $7.6 million in 2022.

He has played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending seven years with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Bills in 2019. During his time in Buffalo he caught 231 passes for 2,438 yards.

