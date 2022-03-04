Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley given permission to seek trade

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Cole Beasley's tenure with the Buffalo Bills could be coming to an end after three seasons. A league source confirmed to 7 ABC that General Manager Brandon Beane has given Beasley permission to seek a trade. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Bills were approached by Beasley's camp and told they were interested in looking for a trade partner. Beane approved, but tells NFL Network that the Bills haven't closed the door on potentially bringing Beasley back next season.

When speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Beane was asked if Beasley would be back next season.

"We're going to have some tough decisions to make across the roster," Beane said. "Again, whether they're cuts, restructures, extensions, we're going to look at a lot of areas with a lot of these guys moving forward, but nothing has really changed from that standpoint."

Beasley, 32, had 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown in 2021. While he matched his reception total from 2020, Beasley saw his touchdown and yardage totals both slip this past season.

Beasley is entering the final season of a four-year deal with the Bills and according to Spotrac.com is set to have a cap hit of $7.6 million in 2022.