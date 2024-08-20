Buffalo Bills release more renderings of new stadium showcasing Founders, East and Field Clubs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills recently released additional renderings of the new Highmark Stadium that showcase the Founders Club, East Club and Field Club.

"With the Founders and East Clubs effectively sold out, and with the Field Club moving fast and approaching a sellout, this is the perfect opportunity for us to share the renders of these incredible club spaces. These images illustrate how remarkable the differences between the current stadium and the new stadium truly are," Pete Guelli, Bills EVP & Chief Operating Officer, said in an article on the Bills website.

Founders Club

The Bills said the Founders Club is sold out, it will feature "top-tier amenities" including:



All-inclusive food & beverage

Heated wider cushioned seats

A private whiskey locker

Access to the climate-controlled Founders Club, Suite Atrium, Field Club and East Club interiors, and more

East Club

The Bills said limited seats remain in the East Club, and it will feature:

A premium experience featuring overhead heat and coverage

Premier food & beverage options

Wider cushioned seats

Access to both levels of the 50,000+ square foot climate-controlled East Club with interior visibility to the field/seating bowl, and more.

Field Club

The Bills called the Field Club "the ultimate Bills Mafia experience" and said it is moving fast. The team expects it to sell out once all current season ticket members with comparable seating have had the opportunity to select their seats.

It will feature "premium amenities" including:



Inclusive food & non-alcoholic beverages

Wider cushioned seats

Access to the climate-controlled Field Club with visibility into the player tunnel, access to the field-level patio behind the Bills sideline, and more.

In addition to the release of the club-level renderings, the Bills announced season ticket members in reserved seat areas will have the opportunity to purchase their seats in the new stadium this fall.

"The Bills will begin selling reserved seats in September. Season ticket members will be invited based on their current seat location and their tenure," the team said in an article on its website.

According to the Bills, it is anticipated that all season ticket member appointments at the Bills Stadium Experience will be completed before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

June 5 marked exactly one year since construction crews broke ground on the new home of the Bills and 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went on an exclusive tour of the site to see the progress that was made.