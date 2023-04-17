Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills re-sign linebacker A.J. Klein

AJ Klein
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
AJ Klein
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 12:33:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills begin voluntary off-season workouts in Orchard Park the team has brought back a familiar face. On Monday the team re-signed veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to a one-year deal.

Klein spent two seasons with the Bills in 2020 and 2021. After leaving in free agency prior to last season, Klein re-joined the Bills in November after stints with the Bears and Ravens. The 31-year-old linebacker has started 16 games for the Bills since 2020 and appeared in six games with the team last season.

After the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency the Bills linebacker room had only five players currently on their roster.

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, linebacker is a position many believe the team will target. While the addition of Klein doesn't change the long-term need to address the position, it does help provide veteran depth and leadership for the defense.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up