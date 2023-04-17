Buffalo Bills re-sign linebacker A.J. Klein

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills begin voluntary off-season workouts in Orchard Park the team has brought back a familiar face. On Monday the team re-signed veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to a one-year deal.

Klein spent two seasons with the Bills in 2020 and 2021. After leaving in free agency prior to last season, Klein re-joined the Bills in November after stints with the Bears and Ravens. The 31-year-old linebacker has started 16 games for the Bills since 2020 and appeared in six games with the team last season.

Bringing back Klein made a lot of sense for the Bills. He’s started 16 games for the team since 2020. Doesn’t mean he’s going to start out of camp but means he can be trusted if he needs to fill-in or play meaningful snaps. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 17, 2023

After the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency the Bills linebacker room had only five players currently on their roster.

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, linebacker is a position many believe the team will target. While the addition of Klein doesn't change the long-term need to address the position, it does help provide veteran depth and leadership for the defense.