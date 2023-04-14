Players the Buffalo Bills should be targeting in the first round of the NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching the Buffalo Bills have some big decisions to make.

With the team only scheduled to have six selections the front office will need to make the most out of the 2023 draft class with big expectations again this season.

Bills 2023 Draft picks

- Round 1 [27]

- Round 2 [59]

- Round 3 [91]

- Round 4 [130]

- Round 5 [137] * from Arizona

- Round 6 [205]

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has said multiple times the team drafts on talent not need. But there instances when you can accomplish both, especially earlier in the draft.

So which players would check both boxes? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia break down the best potential options for the Bills with the 27th pick.