Buffalo Bills RB James Cook named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance against the Cowboys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cook had a record-setting performance against the Cowboys with a career-high 179 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He also had two catches for 42 yards and a receiving touchdown.

This is the first time Cook has won the award and he is the first Bills running back to win the award since Travis Henry in 2002.

According to Bills PR, Cook became the first Bill since Thurman Thomas in 1991 to record 200+ scrimmage yards and a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game. His 221 scrimmage yards were the most by a Bill since Fred Jackson in 2009 and he recorded the second-most single-game rushing yards in the NFL this season.

