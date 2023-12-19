'They are a better offense with him out there': The vital role Bills running back James Cook made in Week 15

A dominating performance from the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys, but one player in particular stood out above the rest.

That, of course, being running back James Cook, with 25 carries, 179 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Bills head into Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers posing a clear running game threat, with Cook being the key to their offense for the rest of the season.

"You look at exactly what he was able to do in this game, it is the tip of the iceberg for what they probably should have been doing for the past several weeks now," said Joe Buscaglia in this week's Leading the Charge. "Just keep him out on the field for as long as you can because he is the guy moving forward."

7 News Sports Director Matt Bove, Joe Buscaglia, and Howard Simon discuss the pivotal role Cook could play on the Bills offensive for the last three games of the season and playoff predictions. You can watch the full discussion in the video above.