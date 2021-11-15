Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for performance against New York Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for Week 10.

In his performance against the New York Jets Sunday, Allen completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 366 yards and two touchdowns and had a 125.6 passer rating.

Three players are nominated each week for both the FedEx Air Player of the Week and Ground Player of the Week.

In addition to Allen, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have also been nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week.

This is the third time this season Allen has been nominated for the award. He was also nominated for his Week 3 performance against the Washington Football Team and his Week 5 performance on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans can vote for the winner of each award here. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3 p.m. They can also vote through polls published on the @NFL Twitter account and on the NFL Mobile App.