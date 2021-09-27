Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week, here's how to vote

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for Week 3.

Allen passed for 358 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills' 43-21 victory over Washington, completing 74.4% of his passes.

Three players are nominated each week for both the FedEx Air Player of the Week and Ground Player of the Week.

In addition to Allen, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers are nominated for the Air award.

In the Ground category, Derrick Henry of the Titans, Alexander Mattison of the Vikings, and Peyton Barber of the Raiders are nominated.

Fans can vote for the winner of each award at NFL.com/FedEx. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3 p.m. They can also vote through polls published on the @NFL Twitter account and on the NFL Mobile App.

This season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will make weekly donations of $2,000 in the name of each winner, totaling $4,000, to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) nationwide.