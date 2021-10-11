Watch
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for second time in three games

Charlie Riedel/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 11, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for Week 5.

In his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Allen was also nominated for the award following his performance against the Washington Football Team in Week 3.

Three players are nominated each week for both the FedEx Air Player of the Week and Ground Player of the Week.

In addition to Allen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have been nominated for the award.

For the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson have been nominated.

Fans can vote for the winner of each award here. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3 p.m. They can also vote through polls published on the @NFL Twitter account and on the NFL Mobile App.

