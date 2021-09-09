Watch
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has top-selling jersey on Fanatics since August 1

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves to fans before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 11:03:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the top-selling jersey on Fanatics since August 1.

Fanatics, an online retailer that sells official licensed merchandise for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLS, released the list of the top five selling jerseys Thursday as we head into week one of the NFL season.

  1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
  2. New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
  4. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields
  5. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Allen and the Bills agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension in August, a deal that keeps Allen with the Bills through 2028.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was voted the 10th best player in the NFL by his peers at the end of August.

