Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen voted 10th best player in NFL by players

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen took a big leap forward from year two to year three and the rest of the league noticed.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was voted the 10th best player in the NFL by his peers.

First player in NFL history to have 35+ passing TD, 4500+ passing yards, and 5+ rushing TD...@BuffaloBills QB @JoshAllenQB lands at 1️⃣0️⃣ on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/smQla1FaNN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2021

Allen was voted the 87th best player in the league by fellow players ahead of the 2020 season, and finished second in MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Allen is the fourth Bills player to make the top 100 list, which includes Stefon Diggs (11), Tre'Davious White (95), and Cole Beasley (96).