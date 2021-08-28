Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen voted 10th best player in NFL by players

items.[0].image.alt
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles for a gain during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Josh Allen Bills
Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 16:32:39-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen took a big leap forward from year two to year three and the rest of the league noticed.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was voted the 10th best player in the NFL by his peers.

Allen was voted the 87th best player in the league by fellow players ahead of the 2020 season, and finished second in MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Allen is the fourth Bills player to make the top 100 list, which includes Stefon Diggs (11), Tre'Davious White (95), and Cole Beasley (96).

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716