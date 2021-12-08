Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Nike pledge $100,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Nike have announced a pledge of $100,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The announcement was made in a new Nike commercial featuring Allen that focuses on the donations from Bills fans to Oishei Children's Hospital in honor of Patricia Allen, Josh's grandmother, following her death.

The hospital unveiled a wing honoring Patricia Allen in October. The "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" was announced by Oishei in November 2020 after Bills fans donated nearly $700,000 to the hospital in her honor following her death. Due to the outpouring of donations, Oishei also announced the creation of the "Patricia Allen Fund" and just before the end of 2020 the fund surpassed $1 million in donations. It provides ongoing support to the pediatric critical care team at the hospital. Allen has long been a supporter and has a partnership with the hospital.

In the commercial, Allen said he was told "you don't want to be in Buffalo" but when he arrived in Buffalo for his visit he knew it was exactly where he wanted to be.

"Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors because it's true. It reminds me so much of where I'm from," said Allen.

"They can see themselves in me and I can see myself in them, I take great pride in that," Allen continued.

Included in the commercial is a statement that says Allen and Nike are pledging $100,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital to aid in patient treatment "in honor of the community that rallied behind him."