Buffalo Bills promote linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator.

Babich joined the Bills in 2017 and served as the assistant defensive backs coach. In 2018 he became the team's safeties coach. Going into the 2022 season Babich was named the team's linebackers coach. He also served in various coaching roles with the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2012 and with the Cleveland Browns from 2013-2015.

In his time with the Bills, Babich has aided in the success of several players including Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard.

According to Bills PR, in 2017 Hyde and Poyer were the league's only safety duo to each have five interceptions and White was tied for first among all rookies with 18 passes defended. In 2019 Poyer finished the season with a career-high 103 tackles. In 2021 the Bills defense was first in total defense as well as passing yards and passing yards per play. In his first season as linebackers coach in 2022, Milano was named a first-team All-Pro. In 2023, Bernard led the Bills in tackles and finished the season as one of four players in league history to have 6+ sacks, 3+ interceptions, and 3+ fumble recoveries in a season

Babich's promotion comes days after Eric Washington, who served as assistant head coach and defensive line coach, was hired by the Chicago Bears as defensive coordinator.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears name former Bills assistant head coach Eric Washington team's defensive coordinator

Earlier this week the Bills also promoted interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time offensive coordinator.

READ MORE: It's official: Buffalo Bills name Joe Brady full-time offensive coordinator

I’ve been adamant change can be a good thing for the Bills. But that doesn’t mean change just for the sake of it. Keeping Brady & promoting Babich were the right decisions. I think Brady will get more from the offense & Babich’s track record makes me confident in his potential. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 30, 2024

Babich's father, Bob, coached in the NFL from 2003 to 2021 and served as the Bills' linebackers coach before retiring following the 2021 season.

During his season-ending press conference Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about what Babich has done in his time with the team, you can watch that in the video player above.