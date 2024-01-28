Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

It's official: Buffalo Bills name Joe Brady full-time offensive coordinator

Brady has been interim OC since week 11 against Jets
Bills Panthers Football
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 16:46:53-05

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have officially removed the "interim" tag off of Joe Brady's job title and promoted him to full-time offensive coordinator.

Brady joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022 as the team's quarterback coach, allowing him to develop chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen who strongly supported Brady being promoted to full-time offensive coordinator at the start of the offseason.

After Ken Dorsey was fired following Buffalo's 24-22 loss to Denver in week 10, Brady took over the offensive coordinator role on an interim basis. It was here he helped the Bills rank fourth in offensive yards per game (374.5) and sixth in points per game (26.5).

In the team's final seven regular season games, as interim offensive coordinator, Brady's offense averaged 380.7 yards per game and 27 points per game.

Prior to his time in Buffalo, Brady served as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020-2021. And helped lead the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season and national championship in 2019.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!