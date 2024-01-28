It's official: Buffalo Bills name Joe Brady full-time offensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have officially removed the "interim" tag off of Joe Brady's job title and promoted him to full-time offensive coordinator.

Staying in Buffalo.We’ve named Joe Brady our Offensive Coordinator! 👏 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VYJ0wI37Eo — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 28, 2024

Brady joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022 as the team's quarterback coach, allowing him to develop chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen who strongly supported Brady being promoted to full-time offensive coordinator at the start of the offseason.

After Ken Dorsey was fired following Buffalo's 24-22 loss to Denver in week 10, Brady took over the offensive coordinator role on an interim basis. It was here he helped the Bills rank fourth in offensive yards per game (374.5) and sixth in points per game (26.5).

In the team's final seven regular season games, as interim offensive coordinator, Brady's offense averaged 380.7 yards per game and 27 points per game.

Coaching staff update: Joe Brady named offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/3GintJLazC — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 28, 2024

Prior to his time in Buffalo, Brady served as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020-2021. And helped lead the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season and national championship in 2019.