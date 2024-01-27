Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Chicago Bears name former Bills assistant head coach Eric Washington team's defensive coordinator

Eric Washington
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 17:42:20-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Today the Chicago Bears announced the hiring of former Buffalo Bills assistant head coach Eric Washington as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Washington had been with Bills head coach Sean McDermott in Carolina from 2011-2016. And in Buffalo from 2020-2023. This past offseason Washington was elevated to assistant head coach on top of his duties as the Bills defensive line coach.

This now creates a path for Buffalo to promote linebacker coach Bobby Babich to the defensive coordinator role. Or they can continue to interview and search for someone outside the organization to take on the possible open position.

This past season McDermott took on the defensive play calling duties. On top of his role as head coach.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills have interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai for the otherwise vacant role. Should McDermott elect to hand off play calling duties to someone else.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!