Buffalo Bills place Von Miller on active/PUP list and announce other roster moves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills have announced several roster moves.



Placed LB Von Miller, LB Tyler Matakevich and DT Jordan Phillips on active/PUP list

Placed RB Nyheim Hines on Reserve/NFI list

Signed RB Darrynton Evans and TE Jace Sternberger to one-year deals

Released TE Nick Guggemos

Miller played 11 games last season before he suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. It was discovered during an exploratory surgery that he had an ACL tear and it was announced he would miss the remainder of the season. In the 11 games he played he had 18 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble.

On Monday, 7 Sports confirmed that Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hines was sitting stationary on a jet ski when he was struck by another rider and suffered the injury.

Evans was drafted in the third round, 93rd overall, by the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 12 career NFL games, Evans has 125 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving. He has also returned 10 kicks for 223 yards.

Sternberger was drafted in the third round, 75th overall, by the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 18 career NFL games, Sternberger has 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. He most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and set the modern USFL record with seven touchdown receptions.