Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller reflects on season-ending injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher spoke to the media after the team's practice on Wednesday.

This was the first time Miller spoke since it was announced on December 7 that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. A few days later he was placed on injured reserve, but the Bills initially said the team was hopeful he would return at some point during the season. A few days after he was placed on injured reserve he had an exploratory surgery that discovered he had an ACL tear that would end his season.

On Wednesday Miller met with the media and discussed his surgery and the outlook for the remainder of the season.

