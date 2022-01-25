Buffalo Bills matchup against Kansas City Chiefs most-watched Divisional Playoff game in five years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday was the most-watched Divisional Playoff game in five years, according to CBS Sports.

The game averaged 42.736 million viewers and peaked with 51.697 million viewers. According to CBS Sports, this was an 18% increase in viewership versus last year's comparable game window which was The Tampa Bay Buccaneers against New Orleans Saints. The game was also the most-streamed non-Super Bowl game of all time on Paramount+.

CBS Sports also said the game was the most watched television program on any network since Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime, the game was an emotional roller coaster for Bills fans.

"It was tough to be in that moment. It sucks the way it happened. We wanted to win that game and we had our opportunities," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "I took it all in and am holding onto that feeling to make sure we don't feel like this again. It's tough to take in but it's part of the game, part of the learning process, and we need to use this and figure out how we can be better and accomplish what we want to accomplish."