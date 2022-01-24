13 seconds. That's what stood between the Bills and the AFC Championship in Orchard Park

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKBW) — Bills fans have seen their fair share of heartbreak over the years. There was "Wide Right" in January 1991, there was "Music City Miracle" in January 2000, and now there's "13 seconds" in January 2022.

"I think they all feel the same way I do, we're sick to our stomachs. It hurts. We all work really hard to get here," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I wish I could take it off the team, but I can't."

It was an emotional roller coaster for Bills fans in that final minute of play. They watched their $258M quarterback move this team down the field and connect with wide receiver Gabriel Davis [who had four TDs] with just 13 seconds left on the clock and a three point lead.

At the start of those 13 seconds, Bills fans in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, were glowing. They were optimistic. They finally thought heartbreak was no longer a word in the Bills fan dictionary.

But what transpired over those 13 seconds was draining, exhausting, and utter disappointment.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense got the ball at their own 25-yard line. It took two throws to tight end Travis Kelce for 44 yards to put the Chiefs in field goal range, and Harrison Butker sent this one to overtime with a 49-yard field goal.

"We had to go out there and make a stop and we couldn't do it," safety Jordan Poyer said.

Josh Allen has been really good at coin-flip calling this season while on the road. Like really good. Today, he lost both coin flips and the second, proved to be devastating as the Chiefs got the ball first and never looked back. They went 75 yards in eight plays to win in front of their home crowd, sending Buffalo home packing for the second straight season.

"It felt like whoever had the ball last was gonna win the game," center Mitch Morse said. "We just ended up on the wrong side on maybe one of the greatest games in postseason history ."

An emotional roller coaster Bills fans won't forget. There's hope that this team has a really bright future, but there's also a sting that will remain for the next eight months.