Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller suspended 4 games for violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

No information was provided on what the violation was.

According to a report from Alaina Getzenberg from ESPN, the suspension stems from allegations that Miller assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023.

The Dallas Police Department said Miller allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend after a verbal argument and left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries. An arrest warrant was issued and Miller turned himself in the next day. He was booked into the DeSoto Regional Jail, posted bond and released.

Miller has denied the allegations saying in December 2023, "It is 100% false."

No charges were ever filed, but according to Getzenberg, the NFL was conducting a separate investigation.

He will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.