'It is 100% false': Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller addresses assault allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday since he was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

The alleged incident occurred in late November. The Dallas Police Department said Miller allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend after a verbal argument and left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries. An arrest warrant was issued and Miller turned himself in the next day. He was booked without incident, posted bond, and released.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Miller said:

"Been a crazy month, obviously there are things that I can't talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion. Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but it's never been any of the things that was alleged against me. So hopefully over time, all of this stuff will get cleared up and sometimes life just be 'lifing'. You just gotta keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who've been around me, know my character, they know who I am. And yeah, that's, that's all I got to say about that."

Miller then addressed his play and how he is progressing through his knee injury and said in part "I still feel confident in my ability to play in this league, it's just a tough patch."

He then addressed the allegations again after he was asked a question by a reporter. Miller said:

"First and foremost there are men and women that deal with serious domestic situations, you cannot downplay that, that really happens in this world that we live in. That's not a fairy tale, that stuff is true, that stuff is real. Never in any of my relationships that I've been in, never in my current relationship with my girlfriend, did any of those things happen. So, whenever you see that stuff pop up on articles and stuff it's shocking, of course, especially when my name is attached to it, but it is 100% false. It's overblown, I got the right people on the job. You just keep pushing. I know who I am. I know my character. I know the type of person that I am. I know me and my girlfriend's relationship. So you just gotta keep pushing man and life, just 'lifes'. You gotta smile and have fun through it all, especially when you know, all this stuff is untrue."

