Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller finds relief in putting knee injury and recovery behind him

PITTSFORD, NY. (WKBW) — In the NFL, injuries are not often a matter of "if" but "when," and Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has had two serious knee injuries during his career.

Getting back to playing at 100% was Miller's main focus last season after suffering a torn ACL in 2022. But despite his optimism at the start of last year's training camp that he'd be able to suit up come week one, it didn't manifest itself that way.

"My optimistic mindset has won for me at times and it's lost for me at times," Miller said on Thursday. "But I don't know any other way to think and I don't know any other way to view things. Going back to last year I'd probably go about it the same way."

Miller told reporters on Thursday that physically he feels like he did two training camps ago when he was healthy and freshly signed to the Bills.

With a cleaner bill of health heading into the 2024-2025 season, Miller says he's also in a better mental state.

"Not being hampered with the knee injury and not thinking about the knee injury every single play. Not doing rehab all week you just go out there and play football," Miller added. "I'm not thinking about my knee or anything. I'm thinking about being the best pass rusher I can be."

Aside from helping his team hoist a Lombardi trophy in February, perhaps Miller's biggest motivation in getting back to the "Old Von" is being 14 sacks away from cracking the top 10 in total sacks in NFL history. It's not likely Miller gets all 14 this year but if he produced half of that this season, Bills fans have a really good reason to be excited.