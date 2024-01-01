Buffalo Bills defenisve back Rasul Douglas shines again in epic performance against New England

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas has quickly become one of the best mid-season acquisitions, general manager Brandon Beane has ever made.

Douglas had two interceptions in the Bills 27-21 win over the New England Patriots. One of which was returned for a touchdown. He even tipped a ball early in the game that led to another interception by teammate Ed Oliver.

"That should've been another pick by me. I should've had three. I was just happy he caught it," said Douglas after the Bills 27-21 win. "Ed has hands though. It don't look like he knows how to catch. But it's smooth."

Friendly banter aside. Douglas sparked this team today with his big-time plays, in big-time situations. With four total interceptions on the year since joining Buffalo. And two multi-interception games. Douglas credits his willingness to play to his strengths. Which is being aggressive and looking for the big-play. To the confidence this coaching staff has in him.

"If you make the play. Ain't no one gonna say nothing. It's like Steph Curry taking all those crazy shots," he adds. "But if he's making them, what are you going to say as a coach. You're going to say, oh keep taking them. JB (John Butler) allows me to play and trust that I watch the film he gives me."

Douglas's approach to the game. And how he attacks opposing offenses is something everyone inside the Bills locker room has noticed since the day he got here. Linebacker Terrel Bernard notices the insight Douglas brings into team meetings. And how it translates on the field.

"Just hearing him talk about how we understands how an offense is scheming an attack to beat corner. You can tell he loves ball. And that he understands the game in general. When you have a cornerback like that with that ability," says Bernard. "He's going to make plays."