Bills top Patriots 27-21, can win AFC East with win against Dolphins next week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — With a chance to control their playoff destiny the Buffalo Bills snuck out a win against the New England Patriots 27-21 to improve to 10-6 on the season. With the win and a Miami Dolphins loss to the Baltimore Ravens the Bills can win the AFC East next week with a win against the Dolphins.

Buffalo's defense shined in the first half forcing four turnovers, including two interceptions from trade deadline aquistion Rasul Douglas, one of which was returned 40 yards for a touchdown. Ed Oliver also had an interception in the first half and Christian Benford forced and recovered a fumble.

Despite the help from their defense, it was a day littered with mistakes for the offense. In the first half the Bills failed to move the ball and Josh Allen had just 46 passing yards.

The offense found their groove a bit as the game went on, but it was still a lackluster performance for Allen and company. Dalton Kincaid led the way with 87 yards on four catches. Khalil Shakir also had some big plays, brining in four catches for 39 yards, including a crucial catch on their final drive.

Allen finished the day 15-of-30 for 169 yards and an interception. The Bills quarterback added 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The time for next weekend's matchup between the Dolphins and Bills has yet to be released. It is believed that the Week 18 schedule will be released Sunday evening.