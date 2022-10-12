Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White set to return to practice, will not play Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that cornerback Tre'Davious White will return to practice Wednesday but will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

White suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Thanksgiving last season against the New Orleans Saints.

The team placed White on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start this season due to the injury. This designation meant he would not count towards the 53-man roster, but he was required to miss at least four games.

The Bills, who have a 4-1 record through five games, are set to take on the Chiefs on Sunday. Following the matchup against the Chiefs, the Bills will have their bye week and after the bye week they will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.