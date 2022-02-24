Watch
Buffalo Bills CB Siran Neal on kickoff in final seconds of playoff game against KC Chiefs 'we’ve moved on from it'

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) takes the field before the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 13:47:45-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills CB Siran Neal spoke to the media Thursday after agreeing to terms on a three-year contract.

Neal was asked a question about the kickoff with 13 seconds left in the Bills playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs and said the following:

“Well, be curious. We don’t have to discuss anything with the outside world if we don’t want to. And you know what’s crazy? We don’t even discuss it with each other. That was a play that happened back then. We’ve moved on from it.”

You can watch the full interaction below.

Those 13 seconds are what stood between the Bills and the AFC Championship game and the kickoff has been discussed extensively since the loss.

With a three point lead and 13 seconds left in the game the Bills kicked the ball off and there was a touchback. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense got the ball at their own 25-yard line. It took two plays to put the Chiefs in field goal range and Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime with a 49-yard field goal.

The Chiefs then won the OT coin toss and drove down the field and scored a touchdown to win the game 42-36.

